Where to find Frigibax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dragon types have always been heavy hitters in Pokemon games, which remains the case in Scarlet and Violet. Frigibax is new to the series in Generation IX, and like many new additions, it comes in a unique dual-type: Dragon/Ice. Like all Dragons, its ultimate evolution is an absolute beast. Called Baxcalibur, it has the highest base Attack score of any dragon available in Scarlet and Violet, beyond both Dragonite and Salamence. Here’s how you can find Figibax to start on your road to its ultimate form.

How to catch Frigibax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There’s only one place to find Frigibax in all of Paldea, though the area is relatively large. You’ll need to go to the Glaseado Mountain region and wander its northern slopes to find the newest dragon. Frigibax is a rare spawn, so don’t expect to see many of them, and you might be exploring for several minutes before discovering one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Frigibax PokeDex entry says they’re native to caves, but the entire mountain area is their hunting ground. When you finally spot one, you’ll want to come at them with a Fairy or Steel type, if you have one, as Fire damage is no longer super effective thanks to its Dragon type. You’re liable to find Frigibax around level 26, but I came across a Terastalizzed one at level 40 and came out of the fight by the skin of my teeth.

Leveling Frigibax is quite the grind, as well. It doesn’t evolve to its second form, Arctibax, until level 35, and it reaches Baxcalibur at level 54. Dragon types tend to have a slow growth rate, so either you’ll need to use it more than your other Pokemon or spend a few more Experience Candies to keep it competitive with your main squad.