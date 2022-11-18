Smoliv is one of the many Pokémon making their debut to the series in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it for the first time in the Paldea region, and it will be one of the more common Pokémon you encounter on your travels. However, despite being common, you might also have trouble tracking it down, especially if you’re looking for a specific version and you’d rather not try hatching them from eggs. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Smoliv in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Smoliv in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Smoliv only appears in a specific region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will have to go out of your way to visit this area, but tracking down Smoliv when you arrive should not take you too long. The real problem is finding Smoliv in the grass when it does appear. The Pokémon is relatively small, so it could be difficult to pick it out when you’re running around Paldea.

Smoliv will primarily appear in the southwest region of Paldea, in the South Province Area Two. You can adventure to this location shortly after leaving the academy, and you start your Pokémon adventure. Most players who will encounter Smoliv relatively early have likely begun the first few steps into going down Victory Road and planned on challenging Katy, the Bug-type Gym Leader, to earn their badge.

Smoliv is a Grass and Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Flying, and Bug-type attacks, but it is resistant against Water, Electric, Grass, and Ground-type moves. Ghost-type attacks won’t be to affect it because it’s a Normal-type.