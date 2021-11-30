Where to find Frozen Peaks in Minecraft

There are several biomes for you to explore when you locate them in your Minecraft world. These biomes contain unique blocks and creatures that typically only spawn in those specific regions, making them ideal locations to map out and mark somewhere for you to return to at a later date. For those searching for Frozen Peaks, added in Minecraft update 1.18, here’s where you need to go to find them in your world.

You’ll want to make your way to the mountains and search for it on some of the highest peaks available to you in your world. The Frozen Peak biome will be covered in specific ice blocks, such as Packed Ice, Snow Blocks, Stone, and regular Snow and Ice blocks. There’s also the change of a Pillager Outpost to appear in this region, similar to the Stony Peaks and Jagged Peak locations. The unique thing about Frozen Peaks biome is the Packed Ice blocks you can find. You also have the chance to find goats spawning in this region.

Unlike the Jagged Peaks or the Stony Peaks, the Frozen Peak has slightly more flat terrain, and you can expect to find somewhat elevated pieces of land but nothing sticking out of the sky. As a result, it’s a bit tamer in this location, making it a bit easier to create a small winter outpost in your world potentially.