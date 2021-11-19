Where to find Gible and Garchomp in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you are playing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and are hoping to add a Garchomp to your party, then you are in luck. Garchomp is available in the game, but it will take a little work.

The first part of the process is tracking down a Gible. Gible can be found in the Wayward Cave. This cave can be found underneath the Cycling Road on Route 206. When you arrive in the area, head to the left and go under the overpass and into the cave.

There is a secret entrance here that will grant access to the Wayward Cave, and you can encounter some rock blocking your path. You will need the Strength HM to get past them. You can find the Strength HM at the peak of The Lost Tower on Route 209. You need to go there and grab the HM, and you will then only be able to use it after beating Byron at the Canalave City Gym.

As soon as you can move the rock, you might get lucky and find a Gible encounter after it. This is very rare though, so it might take a lot of random walking around the area. After that, level Gible to level 24 for his evolution into Gabite, and then all the way to 48 to get the evolution into Garchomp. And that’s it! There is a lot of work, and leveling, involved, but Garchomp can be yours if you put the work in.