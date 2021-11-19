All HM locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Gotta find em all.
HMs, or Hidden Machines, have gone through quite the change in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games. Rather than something that can be taught to Pokémon, they are now single-use moves that are also loaded into their PokéGear. They allow you to summon a wild Pokémon that will have the move you need to get you past environmental obstacles.
Below, you will find a list of the HMs and how to get them:
- Cut – Players will be given Cut after arriving at Eterna City and talking with Cynthia.
- Defog – Defog is found at the Great Marsh Gate near Pastoria City by speaking with the receptionist on the left. You’ll need to pay a nominal fee for this HM.
- Fly – You can earn Fly after visiting Team Galactic’s warehouse base at Veilstone City.
- Rock Climb – On Route 217 players will be able to find a snowstorm. In this area, you can also find a cabin. Inside, speak to the Hikers. When you leave, there will be some items in the snow and one of them will be the TM100 Rock Climb.
- Rock Smash – This one is found by visiting Oreburgh Gate. A Hiker there will give you the move at the entrance. It’s not usable until you beat the first gym, however.
- Strength – Can be found at the peak of The Lost Tower on Route 209.
- Surf – Is found in Celestic City after you’ve beaten Team Galactic in the Ruins. Look at the paintings on the walls and Cynthia’s grandmother will enter and give you Surf.
- Waterfall – For this one, you need to beat Vokner, the eighth gym leader. After the battle, go to the beach at Sunyshore City and speak to Jasmine.