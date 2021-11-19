All HM locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

HMs, or Hidden Machines, have gone through quite the change in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games. Rather than something that can be taught to Pokémon, they are now single-use moves that are also loaded into their PokéGear. They allow you to summon a wild Pokémon that will have the move you need to get you past environmental obstacles.

Below, you will find a list of the HMs and how to get them: