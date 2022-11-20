Where to get Amulet Coin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Amulet Coin is a useful item that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. When you give it a Pokémon, it will double the payout of any monetary reward you receive, so long as that Pokémon participates in the battle at least once. Tracking down this item can be a bit of a challenge. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Amulet Coin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get the Amulet Coin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There will be a League Battle Rep that you need to speak with who is at the Pokémon Center to the east of Medali. You can find them close to West Province Area Three. They will request you battle at least five trainers you can find in the West Province Area Three region and then return to them for a prize. The prize is going to be the Amulet Coin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ve listed all trainer locations needed to complete this League Rep’s challenge. You can find them to the northwest of Medali, with three on the path close to leading you towards the mountain. Once you battle those three trainers, return to the Pokémon Center to the west of Medali, and there will be one on the path and one to the south of Medali city, close to the small pond. Most of these trainers will be using Pokémon that are slightly above level 30, so make sure your team is ready to battle them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve defeated those five trainers, return to the League Battle Rep to receive your Amulet Coin. You can give it to any Pokémon in your party to hold to receive these rewards.