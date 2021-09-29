Where to find goats in New World

You need to find several animals in New World that you can use to harvest resources and complete quests provided to you by a job board. Many players are eagerly looking for goats, a suitable animal that you’ll want to know where to find so you can harvest them. There are not too many areas we’ve been able to find this animal, unfortunately.

If you’re looking to find goats, we’ve found a small spawn to the east of Everfall Hamlet in the Everfall Region. They’re wandering around the Ursa monolith in the Bearclaw Pass. They will be labeled as rams.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ve only found two rams wandering this area. You’ll need to be at least level 25 in Tracking and Skinning to harvest resources from them. Because they’re a limited source, you might need to farm this area and wait for other players to clear out before trying to get them. Thankfully, most resources and animals appear to respawn after a few minutes in New World, so that’s not the worst thing in the world. It can become frustrating when you need to hunt them for quests, though.

The rams, or goats, in New World are not huge threats, so you don’t have to bring the best equipment to take them out. However, there are a handful of enemies nearby the monolith that are level 20.