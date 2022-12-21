Where to find Great Tusk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Catching Paradox Pokémon is one of the major appeals of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Depending upon the version you are playing, trainers will either come across the ancient relatives of contemporary Pokémon or the futuristic ones. This guide, in particular, focuses on Great Tusk and where trainers can find it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Great Tusk location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Great Tusk is an ancient relative of Donphan and exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. To encounter/catch the Pokémon, you need to travel to Area Zero, which is home to all the Paradox Pokémon in the game. Needless to say, until the area is unlocked by fulfilling certain prerequisites, you won’t be able to encounter the Paradox Pokémon there.

If Area Zero is accessible to you, head to Zero Gate, the entrance to Area Zero. Upon entering, you’ll be able to teleport to different locations of Area Zero. Although Great Tusk doesn’t have a fixed spawn location, we recommend you teleport to Research Station No. 4. Once there, simply take a stroll, and you should be able to spot Great Tusk in no time.

Great Tusk can also spawn in the outer world where you defeated the Titan version of it. However, this a very rare spawn and not really ideal if you want to encounter the Pokémon. Another thing to note is that the Great Tusk can only be caught and encountered in Pokémon Scarlet. Hence, if you want it in Pokémon Violet, you need to obtain it via trade.