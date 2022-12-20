Where to get Chorizo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There’s no shortage of different things to craft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, most of which are the powerful TMs you can use to teach your Pokémon new abilities. Don’t let that distract you from your ability to also craft sandwiches to give yourself an extra boost in your adventures, albeit a temporary one. To cook these, you’ll need to find all the ingredients to complete a recipe, which will grant you certain effects based on the flavor profile of the ingredients involved. One ingredient that actually covers two different flavors is Chorizo.

Chorizo location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding Chorizo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a relatively simple process. To do this, you’ll need to head to a Deli Cioso location. Conveniently, there are quite a few of these stalls scattered around Paldea. You can find them in many different cities, including Levincia, Cascarrafa, and even three of them in the largest city in the game: Mesagoza. To locate one, you can just look for the icons shown on the map above, which mark a variety of different shops. Then, center on them to identify which one is a Deli Cioso location.

Once you arrive at a Deli Cioso location, you can purchase Chorizo for ₽150 apiece, which is on the cheap side for sandwich ingredients. Note also that while many other sandwich ingredients can only be purchased after earning a set number of Gym Badges, you can buy Chorizo without having earned any of them. This makes it a great choice for whipping up some early game meals for your picnics, assuming you’ve already learned some sandwich recipes that can take advantage of it. As far as a flavor profile, Chorizo will lend both salty and spicy elements to your sandwich.