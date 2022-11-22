Where to find Grimer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are quite a few candidates for the most disgusting Pokémon, but the first generation classic Grimer, and its evolution Muk, is right up there to contend for that title. These piles of living sludge appear pretty regularly in the Pokémon games, but in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to look in very specific spots to encounter them. Here is where you can find and catch a Grimer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Shellder in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Grimer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Grimer only appears around two locations in the game but is pretty easy to find in those spots. They enjoy living near towns, but in this game, they only spawn outside of Port Marinada and Levincia. While the game does not mention them being nocturnal creatures, we had more luck finding them in both spots during the nighttime, so you may want to explore in the dark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When facing Grimer, you should know that it is a pure Poison-type Pokémon. This makes it weak against Ground and Psychic attacks while resistant to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and other Poison attacks. When trying to take its health down, we recommend hitting it with other elemental attacks like Electric or Fire so you can potentially give it a status effect while hurting it and not have to worry about it fainting too much. It will likely try to inflict poison on your Pokémon, and it may have the move Minimize, which can make it much harder to hit it, so if you have an attack that never misses like Swift, that may be good to use here.

After you have caught your Grimer, it might take a little bit of leveling to get it to evolve into Muk, depending on the level you caught it at. It can evolve once it reaches level 38.