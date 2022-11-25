Where to find Growlithe in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

An old timer in the franchise, Growlithe has been in the game since the very first generation, being one of the first few Pokémon that utilised the Fire Stone to evolve into Arcanine, which boasts of a wide movepool with great coverage options. With such a good amount of potential in its evolution, it is safe to say that Growlithe has both the bark and the bite to earn itself a spot in your team. Here is how you can nab a Growlithe of your own in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Growlithe in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Growlithe are an uncommon spawn found in mines and rocky biomes, roaming around in South Province (Area Three) and East Province (Area Three) at all times of the day. Fixed spawns have also been observed in East Province (Area Two), North Province (Area Two) and South Province (Area Three). Additionally, they can be encountered in 2 star Tera Raid dens, though like most other Pokémon, you will have better luck seeking out its overworld spawns.

In its regular form, Growlithe is a pure Fire type Pokémon, taking additional damage from Water, Ground and Rock-type moves, while taking reduced damage from Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel and Fairy-type moves.

However, be wary of using Fire and Dark-type moves in general, as one of Growlithe’s regular abilities is Flash Fire, which increases the damage Growlithe deals with its own Fire-type moves after it has been hit by a damaging Fire-type move and negates Fire-type damage once it has been activated. Not only that, its Hidden Ability, Justified, increases its Attack when hit by a Dark-type move, so keep that in mind when battling it. Capitalise on Growlithe’s weaknesses and resistances according to your own team’s level, throw in a Status Effect, and it should be a fairly straightforward capture.