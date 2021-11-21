Where to find Hippopotas in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are numerous Pokémon that you can find while playing through Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These Pokémon are elusive, and tracking them down can be difficult. Hippopotas is one of the more difficult Pokémon that you’ll need to find during your travels. In this guide, we’re going to detail to you how to find Hippopotas in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can find Hippopotas reasonably early on in your adventure in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s a Pokémon that you can find in the Grand Underground, which means you’ll need the Explorer’s Kit. The Explorer’s Kit is an item you can obtain from the old man in Eterna City. When you’re ready, you can head down to this location, but you need to wait until you’ve obtained the Defog TM before looking for Hippopotas.

So long as you have the TM, Hippopotas should begin appearing in the Grand Underground. You can find it in the Big Bluff Caverns, any caves with rocks, or caves with lava and fire. Players have reported seeing Hippopotas in these locations, but getting it appears can be a little tricky. Hippopotas is a Ground-type Pokémon, so you can place Ground-type Statues inside your Secret Base to increase the chances of finding this Pokémon.