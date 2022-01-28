You may recognize several Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and a handful of them are exclusive forms that you can find in the new area, the Hisui region. Basculin is one of these Pokémon. You can find the Hisuian Basculin in the game, and it comes with an evolved form, Basculegion. Before you can try adding Basculegion to your party, you’ll need to find it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Hisuian Basculin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are many locations you can find Hisuian Basculin in Pokémon Legends. You can find it in Cobalt Coastlands in Islespy Shore or Tranquility Cave, the Coronet Highlands in the Fabled Spring, or you may want to check the Alabaster Icelands in Lake Acuity or Heart’s Crag. The Cobalt Coastlands and Coronet Highlands are earlier in the game of these three locations. In contrast, the Alabaster Icelands is the final location you unlock closer to the final parts of the game.

You’ll find Hisuian Basculin swimming through the water, so you’ll need to make sure that you unlock the Basculegion that you can ride. You’ll be able to do this by naturally making your way through the Pokémon Legends story. When encountering Hisuian Basculin, make sure to catch it by weakening it or trying to sneak up on it in the wild.

When you have Hisuian Basculin, your next goal is to evolve it into Basculegion. You’ll be able to do this by having Basculin take 300 recoil damage using the move wave crash. However, if it’s a male, it will need to use the Strong form of wave crash, and if it’s a female, it will need to use the Agile form.