Where to find Hydro Hide in Monster Hunter Rise

If you’re looking to make armor that’s resistant to water element attacks in Monster Hunter Rise, you probably want to start investigating where to find Hydro Hide. It’s a protective hide that you can find dropping from a series of monsters that typically roam through the Flooded Forest region. The hide has a fairly high drop rate, so locating it could take a little bit of time if you’re not going out of our way to farm it.

The creature you want to hunt will be the Ludroth, the smaller version of the Royal Ludroth. You can find these monsters roaming around the Flooded Forest. They’re normally in packs of three or four. You can encounter them by themselves, or you can find them being led by a Royal Ludroth. If you’re battling against a Royal Ludroth, we recommend attempting to take out the regular Ludroth before engaging the smaller creatures.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hydro Hide has the highest chance to drop as a carving reward, so you want to eliminate as many Ludroth as you can. If you’re purely hunting these creatures on an expedition tour, we recommend trying to find them in regions 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9. They normally stick to region 14 in the underground region.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.