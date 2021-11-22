Where to find King’s Rock in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’re going to need to find items in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that are known as evolution items. These items allow certain Pokémon to reach their final evolution while using it, but finding these items can be a little complicated. King’s Rock is one of these items. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can find King’s Rock in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There’s only one way you can find King’s Rock, and that’s by catching a Poliwhirl. It should be holding this item if you catch it in the wild, but it only has a chance to be holding it when you find this Pokémon.

You can find Poliwhirl by searching for it on Route 226 using a Good Rod, or you can find it by exploring the Grand Underground. Poliwhirl will appear in this area once you complete the game, finish the Sinnoh PokéDex, and unlock the National PokéDex. Poliwhirl can appear in Fountain spring cave, the Riverbank cave, and the Still Water Cavern. If you’re having trouble finding a Poliwhirl in the Grand Underground, the best way to increase your chances of finding it is to place Water-type Pokémon Statues in your Secret Base.