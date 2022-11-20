Where to find Leader’s Crest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Leader’s Crest is an evolution item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will be using it to reach Bisharp’s third form, but tracking this item down is extremely tricky, and finding the exact way you get it can be challenging. Unfortunately, unlike other evolution items, you won’t find them at the Delibird Presents store. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Leader’s Crest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Leader’s Crest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The specific way you go about getting a Leader’s Crest will be challenging. You will want to make sure you’ve worked your way through the story, with Pokémon close to level 50, and you’ve defeated the False Dragon Titan Pokémon. This will unlock the ability to climb walls with Koraidon or Miraidon, depending the version of the game you’re playing. Now that you’ve done that, you can make your way over to North Province Area Two, on the far east side of Paldea.

At this location you can find Bisharp, this is the evolved form Pawniard, and the only way you can acquire a Leader’s Crest. The Bisharp will have it on them in this area, but only if a Bisharp is surrounded by Pawniard. If you’ve seen groups of Pokémon moving together, look for the Bisharp with four or five Pawniards around them in this region. If you only see a Bisharp standing by itself, it won’t have a Leader’s Crest on them.

The next thing you need to do is catch the Bisharp, or defeat it. Of the two options, we recommned catching the Bisharp. After catching it, the Leader’s Crest will be the held item of this Pokémon, and you can give it to the correct Bisharp you want to evolve.