Where to find Makuhita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Makuhita is a strong and sturdy Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon trains itself harshly by hitting hard trees, making it a great fighting Pokémon. It’s strong against bug, rock, and dark-type Pokémons, making it a great companion in some parts of the world. Additionally, getting a Makuhita is easy, as they are found in many places, but some are easier to reach than others. Below is how you can easily catch Makuhita by going to the right location.

How to catch Makuhita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Makuhita, you must find it by visiting its habitat locations. It’s mostly found in all west and east parts of the map, and depending on which gate you choose to get out of the school, you can find it there. Most new players go through the east gate and head towards the Cortondo city gym, and there are many places to find Makuhita.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some areas filled with Makuhitas are roads and open fields past Cortondo city. Once you go towards area 2 and keep going straight, you will easily encounter tons of Makuhitas on your way. Usually, you will find Makuhita in the open grassy fields, but sometimes they wander close to the open roads. You might need to walk a little into the grassy fields before you find one.

After you spot a Makuhita, throw a Pokeball or go near it to begin the battle. During the battle, make sure to use flying, fairy, or psychic Pokémons to deal a good bit of damage. You can also directly throw a Pokeball to a lower-level Makuhita to catch it, but with a higher-level Makuhita, you will need to damage it a little before catching it.