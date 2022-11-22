Where to find Skwovet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With 405 Pokémon to catch, it isn’t surprising you are here in search of Skwovet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Regarded as one of the cutest Pokémon in the series, Skwovet is one squirrel you wouldn’t mind joining your team. Though it isn’t the most powerful out there in Paldea, many trainers would want to get their hands on this fluffy little fellow. So, to help you get the “cheeky” Pokémon here is where you can find Skwovet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Skwovet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two locations where players can easily find Skwovet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: around Los Platos, south of the Academy, or near Cortondo, around all of Area Two. These two areas have a lot of Skwovet walking around. They can usually be found roaming around trees, and you can even get one to fall from one if you dash with your legendary motorbike into a tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, you can also bump into other Pokémon doing this and it could be a waste of time, so just looking around the regions shown on the map above is enough to get your hands on the little fellow.

Skwovet is a very low leveled Pokémon, which means that you have a high chance of one-shotting it in battle. We would advise that you try to catch Skwovet without hitting it first if you have already beaten one gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, if you find one, usually, there would be a lot more of them sitting around, so you can give this as many tries as you want. Since its type is Normal, you should be able to beat it without defeating it easily as long as you don’t use Fighting-type moves.