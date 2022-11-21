Where to find Meditite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Meditite is a Pokémon that can turn into a powerful asset to have in your party in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This meditation Pokémon has both Fighting and Psychic-type attacks and can pack quite a punch if put up against the right foe. If you are looking to add Meditite to your team, here is where you can find it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Meditite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are three regions in Paldea where you can find and catch Meditite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. West Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Six), and South Province (Area Four). They prefer mountains and caves, so you will not see them running around in the open, but they do appear at any time of the day. They also can easily detect you when you are close, so sneak up on them when they are meditating to get the jump on them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you encounter a Meditite, keep in mind that it is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost attacks, so avoid those to not knock it out too soon before you try to catch it. It is also resistant to Fighting and Rock moves, so those won’t be as effective. It likely has a combination of Fighting and Psychic moves in its pocket, so avoid using Pokémon that are weak against those.

After you have caught a Meditite, you have a little powerhouse of a Pokémon with you. You can make it even stronger by raising it to level 37 and evolving it into Medicham. Combining either one of these with the new Terastalize mechanic will have you quickly taking down Pokémon that are weak to its dual typing. This is a Pokémon that you can easily retain in your party until the end of the game if you choose to. Even if you just want to catch it for the Pokédex entry, it is pretty easy to find.