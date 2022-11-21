Where to find Numel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Numel has been in the Pokémon series since generation three, and while it isn’t necessarily one of the most popular Pokémon around, it can be a useful sidekick to have in your party. Its Fire and Ground typing comes in handy in certain situations, and its evolution, Camerupt, can be pretty powerful. If you are looking to fill out the Pokédex, here is where you can find Numel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Numel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Numel appears in one spot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. On the western side of the Paldea region, it can be found between West Province (Area One) and the Asado Desert. It can appear during the day or night and prefers mountains, so stick to these areas to find them. In our experience, fast traveling to the West Province (Area One) – North Pokémon Center is a really easy spot to find them. The only time it will not appear is when it is raining.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you go to battle Numel, keep in mind its Fire and Ground types. It has a bit of susceptibility to Ground moves, but Water moves will do even more damage than usual super effective attacks. It is also immune to Electric. Its resistances include Bug, Fairy, Fire, Poison, and Steel. With that in mind, we recommend taking it on with just about any other attack so you are damaging it but not making it faint or wasting time.

After you have Numel, you can evolve it into Camerupt just by leveling it up to level 33. If you want to level it up quicker, put it towards the front of your party and have it battle or feed it EXP Candies or Rare Candy. As stated above, Water attacks are very powerful against Numel, so don’t try to have it take on any Water Pokémon. Otherwise, you can expect to have a trip to a Pokémon Center in the near future.