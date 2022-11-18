Nymble is one of the many Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you can find close to the start of the game. It will normally appear in some starting regions, but it might also appear as you expand out from the beginning areas. Although it is a Bug-type, we recommend evolving it to see how it can fit into your team. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Nymble in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Nymble in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Nymble is a Bug-type Pokémon, but you shouldn’t expect to see it in the starting area, alongside the many Pokémon you must battle shortly after you acquire your starter Pokémon. Instead, this Pokémon begins to appear shortly after you’ve started the game, primarily to the west of the academy and in small portions of the east, but when searching in the east, it can be difficult to track down.

Related: Where to find Shroodle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nymble has a good chance of appearing in the West Province Area One, Asado Desert, Cascarrafa city, and to the northeast of Cascarrafar city. There are small areas in the northwest of South Province Area Two. However, if you’re in the eastern regions, you can only seek it out in South Province Area Three, which will be in the mountain areas, close to where you can find the Klawf Titan Pokémon.

Nymble is a Bug-type Pokémon. Although it might look like much, it eventually evolves into Lokix, a Pokémon with a relatively slick design, and it becomes a Bug and Dark-type Pokémon, making it a decent choice for those who want to experiment with an interesting Pokémon on their teams.