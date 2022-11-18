There are multiple Pokémon for you to find as you explore the Paldean region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many of them are making their debut to the series, and you can add these exclusive Pokémon to your team, or fill out your Pokédex. Shroodle is one of these Pokémon, and it appears throughout the continent. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Shroodle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Shroodle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shroodle is a relatively common Pokémon that you can encounter while exploring Paldea. It is the Toxic Mouse Pokémon, and it will appear closer to the center of Paldea rather than the outskirts or close to the beaches and water. We recommend checking out the starting area to see if you can’t find it outside the academy. We had good luck finding this Pokémon while exploring these regions.

The areas you want to search include Los Platos, South Province Area Four, South Province Area Three, South Province Area One, outside Artazon city, East Province Area Two, and Tagtree Thicket. These are the notable locations highlighted in the Pokédex where you can find Shroodle’s habitat. You may want to visit these locations often if you’re trying to find a specific Shroodle to join your Pokémon party.

Shroodle is a Poison and Normal-type Pokémon. It is the starting evolution for Grafairi, a troublesome Pokémon with similar typing. These are the first Pokémon in the series to share the Poison and Normal-type traits, making them an incredibly rare combination. For collectors, acquiring a Shroodle and catching it in the wild would be a good idea to make sure you can add this Pokémon to your team and see how it fits into your team.