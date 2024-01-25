Where to Find Octorok Eyeballs in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (and Best Uses)

Recommended Videos

So, you’ve finally decided to get some Octorok Eyeballs in Tears of the Kingdom! Now, all you’ve left to figure out is how to get them and what to do with them once you’ve gotten some.

There are many more creatures in Tears of the Kingdom than there were in Breath of the Wild, which means there are many more items mobs can drop. Not to mention, the various items you find in TOTK have a wider range of uses than before.

One of the most useful items when it comes to wielding a bow and arrow in Tears of the Kingdom is the Octorok Eyeball. This guide will go over where you can find it and what it’s used for.

What Are Octorok Eyeballs And How Do You Get Them?

Image Via Nintendo

Octoroks should be familiar to any longtime Zelda fans, as they appear in almost every game in the franchise. When you defeat an Octorok in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, they drop three things: balloons, tentacles, and—you guessed it—eyeballs. They aren’t especially formidable foes, so you should be able to make short work of them and start collecting those eyeballs.

There are monsters to defeat all over the map and different benefits to defeating each one. However, if you are looking for Octoroks specifically, there are a few things you should know.

There are five different variants of Octorok you can find in the game, and each will drop eyeballs when defeated. The five E varieties of Octorok you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are Water Octoroks, Forest Octoroks, Rock Octoroks, Snow Octoroks, AND Treasure Octoroks.

Where Can You Find Octoroks In Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom?

Image Via Nintendo

“But,” you may ask, “where can I find an Octorok?” Worry not—there’s probably an Octorok close to wherever in Hyrule you are. They can be found in locations scattered all over the map. Your best bet for finding an Octorok is to go to one of these places:

Lanayru Great Spring

West Necluda

Hyrule Ridge

Deep Akkala

Death Mountain

Eldin Canyon

Faron Grasslands

Gerudo Highlands

Hebra Mountains

Keep in mind that different varieties of Octorok can be found in each location, so you will have to do some traveling if you want to see all the different varieties for yourself.

What Can You Do With An Octorok Eyeball?

So, now you’re up to your eyeballs in—well—eyeballs, and you’re wondering what to do with them. Have no fear; Octorok Eyeballs are a very useful and versatile ingredient. To save the best for first, the number one thing you should be doing with your Octorok Eyeballs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is combining them with your arrows. Once you’ve attached the Octorok eyeballs to your arrows, they will be able to hone in on nearby targets once you fire them. This is an incredibly useful and convenient feature.

But that’s not all you can do with those handy dandy eyeballs. They can also be used as ingredients in many helpful elixirs.

What Elixirs Can Be Made With Octorok Eyeballs In Tears Of The Kingdom?

Elixir Use Recipe Energizing Elixir Restore Your Stamina Wheel Energetic Rhino Beetle OR Restless Cricket + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeball) Hasty Elixir Temporarily Increase Your Speed Hightail Lizard OR Hot Footed Frog + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeball) Spicy Elixir Temporary Cold Resistance Summerwing Butterfly OR Warm Darner + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeball) Chilly Elixir Temporary Heat Resistance Winterwing Butterfly OR Cold Darner + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeball) Electro Elixir Temporary Electricity Resistance Thunderwing Butterfly OR Electric Darner + Electric Keese Wing + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeball) Fireproof Elixir Temporary Fire Resistance Smotherwing Butterfly + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeballs) Mighty Elixir Temporarily Increases Attack Bladed Rhino Beetle + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeballs) Tough Elixir Temporarily Increases Defense Rugged Rhino Beetle + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeballs) Sneaky Elixir Temporarily Increases Stealth Sunset Firefly + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeballs) Sticky Elixir Allows You To Easily Climb Wet Or Icy Walls Sticky Frog OR Sticky Lizard + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeballs) Bright Elixir Creates A Powerful Glow Which Can Brighten A Dark Location Deep Firefly + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeballs) Enduring Elixir Restores Your Stamina And Temporarily Extends Your Stamina Wheel Tireless Frog + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeballs) Hearty Elixir Restores Your Health And Grants Extra Hearts Which Last Until You Lose Them Hearty Lizard + Any Monster Part (Octorok Eyeballs)

And, finally, if you’ve equipped all your arrows and you have all the elixirs you want—you can also sell Octorok Eyeballs for 4 Rupees a piece.

However, you might want to wait to kill that Octorok. They can provide some powerful benefits to your gear if you play your cards right.