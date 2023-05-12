Tears of the Kingdom – All Monster Parts & How to Get Them
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers a range of monster parts for crafting. Here is how to find each one.
For Link to succeed on his new journey in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, he will once again have to gather various items and materials as he explores Hyrule. These materials can be used to cook food that provides helpful effects, upgrade equipment to make it stronger, and craft elixirs with powerful buffs. One of the most important types of materials that Link will need to acquire are Monster Parts.
** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**
Monster Parts are valuable items obtained by defeating enemies and are necessary reagents for various upgrades and crafting recipes. They are also integral to the game’s new Fuse system, as Monster Parts can be combined with weapons to increase their power and ability. In this guide, we will provide detailed information on all Monster Parts, including where to get them, in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Where to find every Monster Part in Tears of the Kingdom
In Tears of the Kingdom, most of the enemies from the previous game have returned and are still composed of the same parts. All monster parts can be added to elixir recipes to increase the duration of their effects. Monster parts will not add effects to elixir recipes and will increase the buff duration only. Most monster parts will increase the duration of cooked dishes, and some will add bonus effects, such as increased elemental resistance. Below is a list of all currently known monster parts and their uses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:
|Hyrule Compendium #
|Item Name
|Dropped By
|Location
|Effects
|Fuse Attack Power
|269
|Aerocuda Eyeball
|Aerocuda
|Greater Hyrule
|Attach it to an arrow to grant a homing quality to the arrow. +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|4
|N/A
|Aerocuda Wing
|Aerocuda
|Greater Hyrule
|Arrows and thrown weapons fly farther with this item attached, even in a slight wind.
|4
|273
|Black Bokoblin Horn
|Black Bokoblin
|Gerudo Desert, Hyrule Ridge Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|17
|277
|Black Boss Bokoblin Horn
|Black Boss Bokoblin
|Hyrule Field, East Necluda
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|27
|312
|Black Hinox Horn
|Black Hinox
|East Necluda, West Necluda Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|27
|292
|Black Horroblin Horn
|Black Horroblin
|Hyrule Caves, Gerudo Desert Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|22
|285
|Black Lizalfos Horn
|Black Lizalfos
|Gerudo Desert, East Necluda
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|26
|281
|Black Moblin Horn
|Black Moblin
|Gerudo Highlands, Deep Akkala
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|24
|272
|Blue Bokoblin Horn
|Blue Bokoblin
|Hyrule Field, Eldin Canyon
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|7
|276
|Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn
|Blue Boss Bokoblin
|Hyrule Field, Lanayru Great Spring
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|16
|311
|Blue Hinox Horn
|Blue Hinox
|East Necluda Depths, West Necluda
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|19
|291
|Blue Horriblin Horn
|Blue Horriblin
|Death Mountain, Death Mountain Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|11
|284
|Blue Lizalfos Horn
|Blue Lizalfos
|Mount Lanayru, Akkala Highlands Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|16
|N/A
|Blue Lizalfos Tail
|Blue Lizalfos
|Mount Lanayru, Akkala Highlands Depths
|?
|?
|297
|Blue-Maned Lynel Mace Horn
|Blue-Maned Lynel
|Lanayru Great Spring, Eldin Canyon Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|29
|296
|Blue-Maned Lynel Saber Horn
|Blue-Maned Lynel
|Lanayru Great Spring, Eldin Canyon Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|33
|280
|Blue Moblin Horn
|Blue Moblin
|Hyrule Field, Eldin Canyon
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|13
|320
|Blue-White Frox Fang
|Blue-White Frox
|Hebra Mountains Depths, Tabantha Frontier Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|35
|N/A
|Bokoblin Fang
|Bokoblin (Any)
|–
|?
|2
|N/A
|Bokoblin Guts
|Bokoblin (Any)
|–
|?
|1
|271
|Bokoblin Horn
|Bokoblin
|Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|4
|N/A
|Boss Bokoblin Fang
|Boss Bokoblin (Any)
|–
|Attach it to an arrow to increase attack power, or stew it with a critter to make an elixir.
|6
|N/A
|Boss Bokoblin Guts
|Boss Bokoblin
(Any)
|–
|?
|?
|275
|Boss Bokoblin Horn
|Boss Bokoblin
|Hyrule Field, Hyrule Ridge
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|10
|306
|Captain Construct I Horn
|Captain Construct
|Great Sky Island, Rising Island Chain
|None
|5
|307
|Captain Construct II Horn
|Captain Construct II
|Lanayru Sky Archipelago, West Necluda
|None
|15
|308
|Captain Construct III Horn
|Captain Construct III
|Thyphlo Ruins, Lanayru Sky Archipelago
|None
|25
|309
|Captain Construct IV Horn
|Captain Construct IV
|Unknown
|None
|35
|257
|Chuchu Jelly
|Chuchu
|Hyrule Field
East Necluda
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|1
|321
|Dinraal’s Horn
|Dinraal
|Eldin Mountains, Deep Akkala
|+30:00 Cooking Effect Duration
|26
|264
|Electric Keese Eyeball
|Electric Keese
|Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths
|Adds homing quality when fused with an arrow and adds Electric property, +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|6
|N/A
|Electric Keese Wing
|Electric Keese
|Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths
|Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow and adds Electric property.
|2
|288
|Electric Lizfalos Horn
|Electric Lizfalos
|Gerudo Desert, Faron
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|15
|N/A
|Electric Lizfalos Tail
|Electric Lizfalos
|Gerudo Desert, Faron
|?
|?
|325
|Farosh’s Horn
|Farosh
|Lake Hylia, Gerudo Canyon
|+30:00 Cooking Effect Duration
|26
|262
|Fire Keese Eyeball
|Fire Keese
|Eldin Mountains, Eldin Mountains Depths
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|8
|N/A
|Fire Keese Wing
|Fire Keese
|Eldin Mountains, Eldin Mountains Depths
|Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow and adds Fire property.
|2
|286
|Fire-Breath Lizalfos Horn
|Fire-Breath Lizalfos
|Eldin Canyon, Gerudo Highlands
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|15
|266
|Fire Like Stone
|Fire Like
|Eldin Mountains, Eldin Mountains Depths
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|12
|318
|Frox Fang
|Frox
|Gerudo Highlands Depths, Central Hyrule Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|14
|N/A
|Frox Fingernail
|Frox (Any)
|–
|?
|?
|N/A
|Frox Guts
|Frox (Any)
|–
|?
|?
|270
|Gibdo Bone
|Gibdo
|Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|40
|N/A
|Gibdo Guts
|Gibdo
|Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths
|?
|1
|N/A
|Gibdo Wing
|Gibdo
|Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths
|Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow.
|8
|315
|Gleeok Flame Horn
|Gleeok
|Eldin Canyon, Lake Hylia
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|30
|316
|Gleeok Frost Horn
|Gleeok
|Gerudo Highlands, Hebra Mountains
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|30
|N/A
|Gleeok Guts
|Gleeok (Any)
|?
|?
|317
|Gleeok Thunder Horn
|Gleeok
|Hyrule Field, Faron Grasslands
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|30
|N/A
|Gleeok Wing
|Gleeok (Any)
|–
|Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow.
|?
|N/A
|Hinox Guts
|Hinox
(Any)
|Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda
|?
|?
|310
|Hinox Horn
|Hinox
(Any)
|Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|12
|N/A
|Hinox Toenail
|Hinox
(Any)
|Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda
|?
|?
|N/A
|Hinox Tooth
|Hinox
(Any)
|Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda
|?
|?
|N/A
|Horriblin Claw
|Horriblin
|Hyrule Caves, Eldin Canyon Depths
|?
|?
|290
|Horriblin Horn
|Horriblin
|Hyrule Caves, Eldin Canyon Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|5
|263
|Ice Keese Eyeball
|Ice Keese
|Hebra Mountains, Mount Lanayru
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|4
|N/A
|Ice Keese Wing
|Ice Keese
|Hebra Mountains, Mount Lanayru
|Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow, adds Ice property.
|?
|267
|Ice Like Stone
|Ice Like
|Mount Lanayru, Gerudo Highlands
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|12
|287
|Ice-Breath Lizalfos Horn
|Ice-Breath Lizalfos
|Hebra Mountains, Gerudo Highlands
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|15
|261
|Keese Eyeball
|Keese
|Hyrule Field, West Necluda
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|1
|N/A
|Keese Wing
|Keese
|Hyrule Field, West Necluda
|Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow.
|?
|327
|Light Dragon’s Horn
|Light Dragon
|Greater Hyrule
|+30:00 Cooking Effect Duration
|20
|265
|Like Like Stone
|Like Like
|Hyrule Field, Eldin Mountains
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|4
|283
|Lizalfos Horn
|Lizalfos
|Lanayru Wetlands, Lanayru Great Spring
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|8
|N/A
|Lizalfos Tail
|Lizalfos
|Lanayru Wetlands, Lanayru Great Spring
|?
|?
|N/A
|Lizalfos Talon
|Lizalfos (Any)
|–
|?
|?
|N/A
|Lynel Guts
|Lynel (Any)
|–
|N/A
|Lynel Hoof
|Lynel (Any)
|–
|?
|?
|294
|Lynel Saber Horn
|Lynel
|Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|22
|295
|Lynel Mace Horn
|Lynel
|Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|18
|N/A
|Moblin Fang
|Moblin (Any)
|Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths
|?
|?
|N/A
|Moblin Guts
|Moblin (Any)
|Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths
|?
|?
|279
|Moblin Horn
|Moblin
|Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|6
|N/A
|Molduga Fin
|Molduga
|Gerudo Desert
|?
|?
|N/A
|Molduga Guts
|Molduga
|Gerudo Desert
|?
|?
|314
|Molduga Jaw
|Molduga
|Gerudo Desert
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|32
|323
|Naydra’s Horn
|Naydra
|East Necluda, Mount Lanayru
|+30:00 Cooking Effect Duration
|26
|319
|Obsidian Frox Fang
|Obsidian Frox
|Gerudo Desert Depths, Hyrule Ridge Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|24
|N/A
|Octo Balloon
|Octorok (Any)
|Lanayru Great Spring, West Necluda
|This inflatable Octorok organ has a lot of lift, so attach it to items you want to see float. An arrow can serve as a good way to stick one to a distant object.
|1
|N/A
|Octorok Eyeball
|Octorok (Any)
|Lanayru Great Spring, West Necluda
|Adds homing quality when fused with an arrow.
|?
|N/A
|Octorok Tentacle
|Octorok (Any)
|Lanayru Great Spring, West Necluda
|?
|?
|258
|Red Chuchu Jelly
|Red Chuchu
|Eldin Canyon,
Eldin Mountains
|Adds Fire property when fused with an arrow, +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|1
|322
|Shard of Dinraal’s Spike
|Dinraal
|Unknown
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|16
|326
|Shard of Farosh’s Spike
|Farosh
|Unknown
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|16
|328
|Shard of Light Dragon’s Spike
|Light Dragon
|Unknown
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|12
|324
|Shard of Naydra’s Spike
|Naydra
|Unknown
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|16
|268
|Shock Like Stone
|Shock Like
|Hyrule Field, East Necluda
|+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|12
|274
|Silver Bokoblin Horn
|Silver Bokoblin
|Unknown
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|31
|278
|Silver Boss Bokoblin Horn
|Silver Boss Bokoblin
|Unknown
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|37
|293
|Silver Horriblin Horn
|Silver Horriblin
|Unknown
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|32
|289
|Silver Lizalfos Horn
|Silver Lizfalos
|Unknown
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|34
|N/A
|Silver Lizalfos Tail
|Silver Lizfalos
|Unknown
|?
|?
|301
|Silver Lynel Mace Horn
|Silver Lynel
|Unknown
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|51
|300
|Silver Lynel Saber Horn
|Silver Lynel
|Unknown
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|55
|282
|Silver Moblin Horn
|Silver Moblin
|Unknown
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|33
|302
|Soldier Construct Horn
|Soldier Construct
|Great Sky Island, North Gerudo Sky Archipelago
|None
|3
|303
|Soldier Construct II Horn
|Soldier Construct II
|Hebra Mountains, Rising Island Chain
|None
|8
|304
|Soldier Construct III Horn
|Soldier Construct III
|Lanayru Sky Archipelago, Thunderhead Isles
|None
|18
|305
|Soldier Construct IV Horn
|Soldier Construct IV
|Unknown
|None
|24
|313
|Stalnox Horn
|Stalnox
|East Necluda, Central Hyrule Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|29
|259
|White Chuchu Jelly
|White Chuchu
|Hebra Mountains,
Gerudo Highlands
|Adds Ice property when fused with an arrow,+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|1
|299
|White-Maned Lynel Mace Horn
|White-Maned Lynel
|Faron Grasslands Depths, Central Hyrule Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|40
|298
|White-Maned Lynel Saber Horn
|White-Maned Lynel
|Faron Grasslands Depths, Central Hyrule Depths
|+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration
|44
|260
|Yellow Chuchu Jelly
|Yellow Chuchu
|West Necluda, Gerudo Desert
|Adds Electric property when fused with an arrow, +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration
|1
And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.
Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers