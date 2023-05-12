Tears of the Kingdom – All Monster Parts & How to Get Them

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers a range of monster parts for crafting. Here is how to find each one.

For Link to succeed on his new journey in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, he will once again have to gather various items and materials as he explores Hyrule. These materials can be used to cook food that provides helpful effects, upgrade equipment to make it stronger, and craft elixirs with powerful buffs. One of the most important types of materials that Link will need to acquire are Monster Parts.

Monster Parts are valuable items obtained by defeating enemies and are necessary reagents for various upgrades and crafting recipes. They are also integral to the game’s new Fuse system, as Monster Parts can be combined with weapons to increase their power and ability. In this guide, we will provide detailed information on all Monster Parts, including where to get them, in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find every Monster Part in Tears of the Kingdom

In Tears of the Kingdom, most of the enemies from the previous game have returned and are still composed of the same parts. All monster parts can be added to elixir recipes to increase the duration of their effects. Monster parts will not add effects to elixir recipes and will increase the buff duration only. Most monster parts will increase the duration of cooked dishes, and some will add bonus effects, such as increased elemental resistance. Below is a list of all currently known monster parts and their uses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Hyrule Compendium #Item NameDropped ByLocationEffectsFuse Attack Power
269Aerocuda EyeballAerocudaGreater HyruleAttach it to an arrow to grant a homing quality to the arrow. +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration4
N/AAerocuda WingAerocudaGreater HyruleArrows and thrown weapons fly farther with this item attached, even in a slight wind.4
273Black Bokoblin HornBlack BokoblinGerudo Desert, Hyrule Ridge Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration17
277Black Boss Bokoblin HornBlack Boss BokoblinHyrule Field, East Necluda+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration27
312Black Hinox HornBlack HinoxEast Necluda, West Necluda Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration27
292Black Horroblin HornBlack HorroblinHyrule Caves, Gerudo Desert Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration22
285Black Lizalfos HornBlack LizalfosGerudo Desert, East Necluda+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration26
281Black Moblin HornBlack MoblinGerudo Highlands, Deep Akkala+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration24
272Blue Bokoblin HornBlue BokoblinHyrule Field, Eldin Canyon+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration7
276Blue Boss Bokoblin HornBlue Boss BokoblinHyrule Field, Lanayru Great Spring+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration16
311Blue Hinox HornBlue HinoxEast Necluda Depths, West Necluda+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration19
291Blue Horriblin HornBlue HorriblinDeath Mountain, Death Mountain Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration11
284Blue Lizalfos HornBlue LizalfosMount Lanayru, Akkala Highlands Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration16
N/ABlue Lizalfos TailBlue LizalfosMount Lanayru, Akkala Highlands Depths??
297Blue-Maned Lynel Mace HornBlue-Maned LynelLanayru Great Spring, Eldin Canyon Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration29
296Blue-Maned Lynel Saber HornBlue-Maned LynelLanayru Great Spring, Eldin Canyon Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration33
280Blue Moblin HornBlue MoblinHyrule Field, Eldin Canyon+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration13
320Blue-White Frox FangBlue-White FroxHebra Mountains Depths, Tabantha Frontier Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration35
N/ABokoblin FangBokoblin (Any)?2
N/ABokoblin GutsBokoblin (Any)?1
271Bokoblin HornBokoblinHyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration4
N/ABoss Bokoblin FangBoss Bokoblin (Any)Attach it to an arrow to increase attack power, or stew it with a critter to make an elixir.6
N/ABoss Bokoblin GutsBoss Bokoblin
(Any)		??
275Boss Bokoblin HornBoss BokoblinHyrule Field, Hyrule Ridge+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration10
306Captain Construct I HornCaptain ConstructGreat Sky Island, Rising Island ChainNone5
307Captain Construct II HornCaptain Construct IILanayru Sky Archipelago, West NecludaNone15
308Captain Construct III HornCaptain Construct IIIThyphlo Ruins, Lanayru Sky ArchipelagoNone25
309Captain Construct IV HornCaptain Construct IV UnknownNone35
257Chuchu JellyChuchuHyrule Field
East Necluda		+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration1
321Dinraal’s HornDinraalEldin Mountains, Deep Akkala+30:00 Cooking Effect Duration26
264Electric Keese EyeballElectric KeeseGerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert DepthsAdds homing quality when fused with an arrow and adds Electric property, +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration6
N/AElectric Keese WingElectric KeeseGerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert DepthsArrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow and adds Electric property.2
288Electric Lizfalos HornElectric LizfalosGerudo Desert, Faron+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration15
N/AElectric Lizfalos TailElectric LizfalosGerudo Desert, Faron??
325Farosh’s HornFaroshLake Hylia, Gerudo Canyon+30:00 Cooking Effect Duration26
262Fire Keese EyeballFire KeeseEldin Mountains, Eldin Mountains Depths+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration8
N/AFire Keese WingFire KeeseEldin Mountains, Eldin Mountains DepthsArrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow and adds Fire property.2
286Fire-Breath Lizalfos HornFire-Breath LizalfosEldin Canyon, Gerudo Highlands+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration15
266Fire Like StoneFire LikeEldin Mountains, Eldin Mountains Depths+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration12
318Frox FangFroxGerudo Highlands Depths, Central Hyrule Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration14
N/AFrox FingernailFrox (Any)??
N/AFrox GutsFrox (Any)??
270Gibdo BoneGibdoGerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration40
N/AGibdo GutsGibdoGerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths?1
N/AGibdo WingGibdoGerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert DepthsArrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow.8
315Gleeok Flame HornGleeokEldin Canyon, Lake Hylia+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration30
316Gleeok Frost HornGleeokGerudo Highlands, Hebra Mountains+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration30
N/AGleeok Guts Gleeok (Any)??
317Gleeok Thunder HornGleeokHyrule Field, Faron Grasslands+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration30
N/AGleeok WingGleeok (Any)Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow.?
N/AHinox GutsHinox
(Any)		Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda??
310Hinox HornHinox
(Any)		Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration12
N/AHinox ToenailHinox
(Any)		Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda??
N/AHinox ToothHinox
(Any)		Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda??
N/AHorriblin ClawHorriblinHyrule Caves, Eldin Canyon Depths??
290Horriblin HornHorriblinHyrule Caves, Eldin Canyon Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration5
263Ice Keese EyeballIce KeeseHebra Mountains, Mount Lanayru+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration4
N/AIce Keese WingIce KeeseHebra Mountains, Mount LanayruArrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow, adds Ice property.?
267Ice Like StoneIce LikeMount Lanayru, Gerudo Highlands+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration12
287Ice-Breath Lizalfos HornIce-Breath LizalfosHebra Mountains, Gerudo Highlands+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration15
261Keese EyeballKeeseHyrule Field, West Necluda+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration1
N/AKeese WingKeeseHyrule Field, West NecludaArrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow.?
327Light Dragon’s HornLight DragonGreater Hyrule+30:00 Cooking Effect Duration20
265Like Like StoneLike LikeHyrule Field, Eldin Mountains+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration4
283Lizalfos HornLizalfosLanayru Wetlands, Lanayru Great Spring+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration8
N/ALizalfos TailLizalfosLanayru Wetlands, Lanayru Great Spring??
N/ALizalfos Talon Lizalfos (Any)??
N/ALynel GutsLynel (Any)
N/ALynel HoofLynel (Any)??
294Lynel Saber HornLynelHyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration22
295Lynel Mace HornLynelHyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration18
N/AMoblin FangMoblin (Any)Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths??
N/AMoblin GutsMoblin (Any)Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths??
279Moblin HornMoblinHyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration6
N/AMolduga FinMoldugaGerudo Desert??
N/AMolduga GutsMoldugaGerudo Desert??
314Molduga JawMoldugaGerudo Desert+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration32
323Naydra’s HornNaydraEast Necluda, Mount Lanayru+30:00 Cooking Effect Duration
26
319Obsidian Frox FangObsidian FroxGerudo Desert Depths, Hyrule Ridge Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration24
N/AOcto BalloonOctorok (Any)Lanayru Great Spring, West NecludaThis inflatable Octorok organ has a lot of lift, so attach it to items you want to see float. An arrow can serve as a good way to stick one to a distant object.1
N/AOctorok EyeballOctorok (Any)Lanayru Great Spring, West NecludaAdds homing quality when fused with an arrow.?
N/AOctorok TentacleOctorok (Any)Lanayru Great Spring, West Necluda??
258Red Chuchu JellyRed ChuchuEldin Canyon,
Eldin Mountains		Adds Fire property when fused with an arrow, +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration1
322Shard of Dinraal’s SpikeDinraalUnknown+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration16
326Shard of Farosh’s SpikeFaroshUnknown+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration16
328Shard of Light Dragon’s SpikeLight DragonUnknown+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration12
324Shard of Naydra’s SpikeNaydraUnknown+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration16
268Shock Like StoneShock LikeHyrule Field, East Necluda+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration12
274Silver Bokoblin HornSilver BokoblinUnknown+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration31
278Silver Boss Bokoblin HornSilver Boss BokoblinUnknown+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration37
293Silver Horriblin HornSilver HorriblinUnknown+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration32
289Silver Lizalfos HornSilver LizfalosUnknown+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration34
N/ASilver Lizalfos TailSilver LizfalosUnknown??
301Silver Lynel Mace HornSilver LynelUnknown+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration51
300Silver Lynel Saber HornSilver LynelUnknown+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration55
282Silver Moblin HornSilver MoblinUnknown+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration33
302Soldier Construct HornSoldier ConstructGreat Sky Island, North Gerudo Sky ArchipelagoNone3
303Soldier Construct II HornSoldier Construct IIHebra Mountains, Rising Island ChainNone8
304Soldier Construct III HornSoldier Construct IIILanayru Sky Archipelago, Thunderhead IslesNone18
305Soldier Construct IV HornSoldier Construct IVUnknownNone24
313Stalnox HornStalnoxEast Necluda, Central Hyrule Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration29
259White Chuchu JellyWhite ChuchuHebra Mountains,
Gerudo Highlands		Adds Ice property when fused with an arrow,+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration1
299White-Maned Lynel Mace HornWhite-Maned LynelFaron Grasslands Depths, Central Hyrule Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration40
298White-Maned Lynel Saber HornWhite-Maned LynelFaron Grasslands Depths, Central Hyrule Depths+00:40 Cooking Effect Duration44
260Yellow Chuchu JellyYellow ChuchuWest Necluda, Gerudo DesertAdds Electric property when fused with an arrow, +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration1

