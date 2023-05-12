Tears of the Kingdom – All Monster Parts & How to Get Them

For Link to succeed on his new journey in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, he will once again have to gather various items and materials as he explores Hyrule. These materials can be used to cook food that provides helpful effects, upgrade equipment to make it stronger, and craft elixirs with powerful buffs. One of the most important types of materials that Link will need to acquire are Monster Parts.

Monster Parts are valuable items obtained by defeating enemies and are necessary reagents for various upgrades and crafting recipes. They are also integral to the game’s new Fuse system, as Monster Parts can be combined with weapons to increase their power and ability. In this guide, we will provide detailed information on all Monster Parts, including where to get them, in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find every Monster Part in Tears of the Kingdom

In Tears of the Kingdom, most of the enemies from the previous game have returned and are still composed of the same parts. All monster parts can be added to elixir recipes to increase the duration of their effects. Monster parts will not add effects to elixir recipes and will increase the buff duration only. Most monster parts will increase the duration of cooked dishes, and some will add bonus effects, such as increased elemental resistance. Below is a list of all currently known monster parts and their uses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Hyrule Compendium # Item Name Dropped By Location Effects Fuse Attack Power 269 Aerocuda Eyeball Aerocuda Greater Hyrule Attach it to an arrow to grant a homing quality to the arrow. +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 4 N/A Aerocuda Wing Aerocuda Greater Hyrule Arrows and thrown weapons fly farther with this item attached, even in a slight wind. 4 273 Black Bokoblin Horn Black Bokoblin Gerudo Desert, Hyrule Ridge Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 17 277 Black Boss Bokoblin Horn Black Boss Bokoblin Hyrule Field, East Necluda +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 27 312 Black Hinox Horn Black Hinox East Necluda, West Necluda Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 27 292 Black Horroblin Horn Black Horroblin Hyrule Caves, Gerudo Desert Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 22 285 Black Lizalfos Horn Black Lizalfos Gerudo Desert, East Necluda +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 26 281 Black Moblin Horn Black Moblin Gerudo Highlands, Deep Akkala +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 24 272 Blue Bokoblin Horn Blue Bokoblin Hyrule Field, Eldin Canyon +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 7 276 Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn Blue Boss Bokoblin Hyrule Field, Lanayru Great Spring +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 16 311 Blue Hinox Horn Blue Hinox East Necluda Depths, West Necluda +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 19 291 Blue Horriblin Horn Blue Horriblin Death Mountain, Death Mountain Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 11 284 Blue Lizalfos Horn Blue Lizalfos Mount Lanayru, Akkala Highlands Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 16 N/A Blue Lizalfos Tail Blue Lizalfos Mount Lanayru, Akkala Highlands Depths ? ? 297 Blue-Maned Lynel Mace Horn Blue-Maned Lynel Lanayru Great Spring, Eldin Canyon Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 29 296 Blue-Maned Lynel Saber Horn Blue-Maned Lynel Lanayru Great Spring, Eldin Canyon Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 33 280 Blue Moblin Horn Blue Moblin Hyrule Field, Eldin Canyon +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 13 320 Blue-White Frox Fang Blue-White Frox Hebra Mountains Depths, Tabantha Frontier Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 35 N/A Bokoblin Fang Bokoblin (Any) – ? 2 N/A Bokoblin Guts Bokoblin (Any) – ? 1 271 Bokoblin Horn Bokoblin Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 4 N/A Boss Bokoblin Fang Boss Bokoblin (Any) – Attach it to an arrow to increase attack power, or stew it with a critter to make an elixir. 6 N/A Boss Bokoblin Guts Boss Bokoblin

(Any) – ? ? 275 Boss Bokoblin Horn Boss Bokoblin Hyrule Field, Hyrule Ridge +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 10 306 Captain Construct I Horn Captain Construct Great Sky Island, Rising Island Chain None 5 307 Captain Construct II Horn Captain Construct II Lanayru Sky Archipelago, West Necluda None 15 308 Captain Construct III Horn Captain Construct III Thyphlo Ruins, Lanayru Sky Archipelago None 25 309 Captain Construct IV Horn Captain Construct IV Unknown None 35 257 Chuchu Jelly Chuchu Hyrule Field

East Necluda +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 1 321 Dinraal’s Horn Dinraal Eldin Mountains, Deep Akkala +30:00 Cooking Effect Duration 26 264 Electric Keese Eyeball Electric Keese Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths Adds homing quality when fused with an arrow and adds Electric property, +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 6 N/A Electric Keese Wing Electric Keese Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow and adds Electric property. 2 288 Electric Lizfalos Horn Electric Lizfalos Gerudo Desert, Faron +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 15 N/A Electric Lizfalos Tail Electric Lizfalos Gerudo Desert, Faron ? ? 325 Farosh’s Horn Farosh Lake Hylia, Gerudo Canyon +30:00 Cooking Effect Duration 26 262 Fire Keese Eyeball Fire Keese Eldin Mountains, Eldin Mountains Depths +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 8 N/A Fire Keese Wing Fire Keese Eldin Mountains, Eldin Mountains Depths Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow and adds Fire property. 2 286 Fire-Breath Lizalfos Horn Fire-Breath Lizalfos Eldin Canyon, Gerudo Highlands +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 15 266 Fire Like Stone Fire Like Eldin Mountains, Eldin Mountains Depths +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 12 318 Frox Fang Frox Gerudo Highlands Depths, Central Hyrule Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 14 N/A Frox Fingernail Frox (Any) – ? ? N/A Frox Guts Frox (Any) – ? ? 270 Gibdo Bone Gibdo Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 40 N/A Gibdo Guts Gibdo Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths ? 1 N/A Gibdo Wing Gibdo Gerudo Desert, Gerudo Desert Depths Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow. 8 315 Gleeok Flame Horn Gleeok Eldin Canyon, Lake Hylia +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 30 316 Gleeok Frost Horn Gleeok Gerudo Highlands, Hebra Mountains +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 30 N/A Gleeok Guts Gleeok (Any) ? ? 317 Gleeok Thunder Horn Gleeok Hyrule Field, Faron Grasslands +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 30 N/A Gleeok Wing Gleeok (Any) – Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow. ? N/A Hinox Guts Hinox

(Any) Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda ? ? 310 Hinox Horn Hinox

(Any) Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 12 N/A Hinox Toenail Hinox

(Any) Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda ? ? N/A Hinox Tooth Hinox

(Any) Hyrule Ridge, West Necluda ? ? N/A Horriblin Claw Horriblin Hyrule Caves, Eldin Canyon Depths ? ? 290 Horriblin Horn Horriblin Hyrule Caves, Eldin Canyon Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 5 263 Ice Keese Eyeball Ice Keese Hebra Mountains, Mount Lanayru +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 4 N/A Ice Keese Wing Ice Keese Hebra Mountains, Mount Lanayru Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow, adds Ice property. ? 267 Ice Like Stone Ice Like Mount Lanayru, Gerudo Highlands +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 12 287 Ice-Breath Lizalfos Horn Ice-Breath Lizalfos Hebra Mountains, Gerudo Highlands +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 15 261 Keese Eyeball Keese Hyrule Field, West Necluda +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 1 N/A Keese Wing Keese Hyrule Field, West Necluda Arrows fly further when this item is Fused with an arrow. ? 327 Light Dragon’s Horn Light Dragon Greater Hyrule +30:00 Cooking Effect Duration 20 265 Like Like Stone Like Like Hyrule Field, Eldin Mountains +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 4 283 Lizalfos Horn Lizalfos Lanayru Wetlands, Lanayru Great Spring +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 8 N/A Lizalfos Tail Lizalfos Lanayru Wetlands, Lanayru Great Spring ? ? N/A Lizalfos Talon Lizalfos (Any) – ? ? N/A Lynel Guts Lynel (Any) – N/A Lynel Hoof Lynel (Any) – ? ? 294 Lynel Saber Horn Lynel Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 22 295 Lynel Mace Horn Lynel Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 18 N/A Moblin Fang Moblin (Any) Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths ? ? N/A Moblin Guts Moblin (Any) Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths ? ? 279 Moblin Horn Moblin Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 6 N/A Molduga Fin Molduga Gerudo Desert ? ? N/A Molduga Guts Molduga Gerudo Desert ? ? 314 Molduga Jaw Molduga Gerudo Desert +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 32 323 Naydra’s Horn Naydra East Necluda, Mount Lanayru +30:00 Cooking Effect Duration

26 319 Obsidian Frox Fang Obsidian Frox Gerudo Desert Depths, Hyrule Ridge Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 24 N/A Octo Balloon Octorok (Any) Lanayru Great Spring, West Necluda This inflatable Octorok organ has a lot of lift, so attach it to items you want to see float. An arrow can serve as a good way to stick one to a distant object. 1 N/A Octorok Eyeball Octorok (Any) Lanayru Great Spring, West Necluda Adds homing quality when fused with an arrow. ? N/A Octorok Tentacle Octorok (Any) Lanayru Great Spring, West Necluda ? ? 258 Red Chuchu Jelly Red Chuchu Eldin Canyon,

Eldin Mountains Adds Fire property when fused with an arrow, +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 1 322 Shard of Dinraal’s Spike Dinraal Unknown +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 16 326 Shard of Farosh’s Spike Farosh Unknown +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 16 328 Shard of Light Dragon’s Spike Light Dragon Unknown +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 12 324 Shard of Naydra’s Spike Naydra Unknown +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 16 268 Shock Like Stone Shock Like Hyrule Field, East Necluda +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 12 274 Silver Bokoblin Horn Silver Bokoblin Unknown +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 31 278 Silver Boss Bokoblin Horn Silver Boss Bokoblin Unknown +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 37 293 Silver Horriblin Horn Silver Horriblin Unknown +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 32 289 Silver Lizalfos Horn Silver Lizfalos Unknown +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 34 N/A Silver Lizalfos Tail Silver Lizfalos Unknown ? ? 301 Silver Lynel Mace Horn Silver Lynel Unknown +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 51 300 Silver Lynel Saber Horn Silver Lynel Unknown +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 55 282 Silver Moblin Horn Silver Moblin Unknown +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 33 302 Soldier Construct Horn Soldier Construct Great Sky Island, North Gerudo Sky Archipelago None 3 303 Soldier Construct II Horn Soldier Construct II Hebra Mountains, Rising Island Chain None 8 304 Soldier Construct III Horn Soldier Construct III Lanayru Sky Archipelago, Thunderhead Isles None 18 305 Soldier Construct IV Horn Soldier Construct IV Unknown None 24 313 Stalnox Horn Stalnox East Necluda, Central Hyrule Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 29 259 White Chuchu Jelly White Chuchu Hebra Mountains,

Gerudo Highlands Adds Ice property when fused with an arrow,+01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 1 299 White-Maned Lynel Mace Horn White-Maned Lynel Faron Grasslands Depths, Central Hyrule Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 40 298 White-Maned Lynel Saber Horn White-Maned Lynel Faron Grasslands Depths, Central Hyrule Depths +00:40 Cooking Effect Duration 44 260 Yellow Chuchu Jelly Yellow Chuchu West Necluda, Gerudo Desert Adds Electric property when fused with an arrow, +01:20 Cooking Effect Duration 1

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

