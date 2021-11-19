Where to find Oval Stones in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Oval Stones are one of the evolution stones you can find in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These stones, like others, evolve specific Pokemon when given to them. The Oval Stone is used to evolve Happiny into Chansey. You must have Happiny hold the Oval Stone and level it up during the daytime to have it evolve. Here is where you can find Oval Stones.

There are two ways to get Oval Stones throughout the game. The first method is by going to Route 209 which is south of Solaceon Town. After traveling south, you will spot the tower on the right. Head into the tower and go to the second floor. You will find the Oval Stone in front of the Youngster trainer.

The other method of getting Oval Stones requires a bit of farming. Head to the Trophy Garden. You will be able to find Happiny in the wild here. Each time you encounter a wild Happiny, it will have a small chance to already be holding an Oval Stone. Capture it to get the Oval Stone it has on it or use an item stealing move like Thief.