Where to find owls in Horizon Forbidden West

If you’ve managed to acquire some of the best bows in Horizon Forbidden West, then you’re probably finding that you run out of ammo a lot or, more specifically, that you keep running out of the Machine Muscle you need in order to craft more ammo. Machine Muscle can be looted from some machines, and sometimes found in crates, but you can also buy it from Hunters. Not for metal shards though. Hunters always want Owl Wishbone in return for Machine Muscle, and owls are not easy to find.

Owls can be found on mountain paths and mountain slopes all over the map, but the best locations to find owls in Horizon Forbidden West are marked on the maps below. Unfortunately, owls are usually only encountered alone, and they rarely drop Owl Wishbone. You also need to be careful when you find one, as they tend to fly away pretty quickly. Use your focus to spot them from distance, tag them so you don’t lose them, then shoot them quickly before they fly away.

Near a mountain path northwest of The Base.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Near a mountain path west of The Bulwark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the mountain slopes about halfway between Relic Ruins: The Long Coast and Tallneck: The Stand of the Sentinels.