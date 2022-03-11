What are the best weapons in Horizon Forbidden West? Answered

Like any game with a selection of weapons, Horizon Forbidden west has certain weapon choices that are better than others. As you go through the game, you will find no shortage of bows, traps, and other gizmos to help you take down the most fearsome machines, but there are some we recommend above others. Here are the best weapons in Horizon Forbidden West.

Death-Seeker’s Shadow

The Death-Seeker’s Shadow is a legendary bow earned from the Arena for 80 medals that is our choice for the best overall bow in the game. It has good range, damage, bonuses to critical hits, and Advanced Shock and Targeting Arrows. After you get the Arena unlocked, we highly recommend this for anyone who is looking to fill out the Hunter skill tree.

Forgefall

Forgefall is a sharpshot bow that is also earned from completing challenges in the Arena. Just on stats alone, this is the most powerful bow in the game and arguably the best for taking parts off of machines. The biggest downfall with sharpshot bows is how long it takes to get them ready to shoot, but this bow has a bonus to its draw speed and great plasma arrows at the ready.

Skykiller

The Skykiller is a legendary Spike Thrower earned from completing the side quest The Way Home. This weapon is great at taking down flying enemies, so if you have a Stormbird or Dreadwing you need to fight, this should be at the top of your list for consideration.

Tinker’s Pride

The Tinker’s Pride is a Tripcaster obtained from completing all Hunting Ground challenges with full marks. This trap is perfect for blowing up and knocking down larger enemies that you sneak upon. Lay these traps in their path, and they will be considerably easier to take down.