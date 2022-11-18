Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with crafting materials to track down. These materials are used to make various items like Technical Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. While some of these materials are found on the ground or in trees, others are gathered by pokémon. Mareep Wool is one of those many materials that you will need to track down the pokémon to obtain. This guide will show you how to get Mareep Wool in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Mareep Wool in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Similar to materials like Bonsly Tears, you will need to track down the pokémon associated with the item to obtain it. In order to get Mareep Wool, you will need to track down Mareep. Luckily, this isn’t too difficult and Mareep can be found pretty early in the game. You will, however, need to get past the tutorial in order to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mareep is the electric sheep pokémon that first appeared in generation II. You will be able to find this pokémon shortly after completing the tutorial. Head out of the western gate of Mesagoza and you will enter Southern Province Area Two. This is the only area that is marked on Mareep’s habitat map and the area is swarming with them so you should have no problem tracking one down. Mareep prefer grassy areas so make sure to avoid trees and the farms if you want to locate them.

Related: How to get Skwovet Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have tracked down Mareep, you will need to either defeat to capture it to obtain Mareep Wool. Whichever action you perform will get you either one or two Mareep Wool added to your collections of materials. Mareep Wool is used as a component of the TM 082 Thunder Wave if you have the recipe to craft it. You will need three Mareep Wool to make the TM.