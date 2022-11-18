Cyclizar is one of the newer Pokémon you can find while exploring the Paldea region. They’re going to make their debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you might want to add it to your collection to complete your Pokédex. You will need to find it out in the wild while you’re checking out the many areas. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Cyclizar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Cyclizar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cyclizar won’t appear as often as other Pokémon. Thankfully, it’s not a rare spawn, so tracking it down won’t be a chore for most players. Cyclizar can appear in both the west and east regions but close to the north of those areas, well before you reach the icy regions.

Related: Best Nature for Tarountula and Spidops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to specifically investigate the West Province Area Two, East Province Area Two, and north of Levinicia. These are three of the best locations to find Cyclizar. You will typically find it rolling around in the wild. It won’t be too fast for you to catch while walking around, but it doesn’t hurt to use the riding mount for your legendary Pokémon to track it down.

Cyclizar is a Dragon and Normal-type Pokémon. It’s one of the easier Dragon-type Pokémon for you to catch, especially early on in your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet journey. As a Dragon and Normal-type, it will be resistant to Fire, Water, Electric, and Grass moves, and it won’t take damage from Ghost-type attacks. It will be weak against Fairy, Dragon, Fighting, and Ice-type moves, many of the traditional Dragon-type weaknesses.