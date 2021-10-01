Where to find Paprika in New World

There are several herb plants for you to find all over New World. You’ll need multiple different herbs if you want to use them in more complicated cooking recipes, spicing up your meals and giving you additional benefits for your hard work. One of the many herbs you’ll need to find is Paprika. This guide details where you need to find Paprika in New World and the type of plant you need to find.

Paprika is similar to the other herbs in New World, and they drop from the herb plant. It’s a generic resource node you can find in many of the starter areas of the game, but each of the 12 unique components can only be found in specific regions. These are some of the many herb locations you can find in New World, but Paprika has the highest potential to drop off herbs in Monarch’s Bluffs.

A handful of people have also reported that they’ve looted it in Everfall, Brightwood, and a few in Ebonscale Reach, but it seems to drop in Monarch’s Bluffs reliably. Of course, there’s always the chance these locations in Monarch’s Bluffs won’t have Paprika, and you might loot Basil, Ginger, or Mint.

When you find a herb plant, you will need a sickle to harvest this resource. While it requires a sickle, there is no harvesting level requirement.