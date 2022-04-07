Where to find Philip and Genevieve in Chinatown Detective Agency – Luds Town location

As part of your first real case in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’re tasked with finding Philip Ng and Genevieve Goh. After you discover a coded message and decipher it, you’ll uncover a vague message that reveals Philip and Genevieve are holed up in “Luds Town,” and you’re then told to fly to this location. However, it’s not exactly clear where this supposed town is. Here’s how to find this mysterious place.

Funnily enough, Luds Town does not actually exist. Rather, it’s a nickname for the city of London, which means you’ll find Philip and Genevieve there. To get there, book a flight through the HORUS system, and then board your flight to London. Flights in this game are rather expensive, so be sure you have some money to blow on one. Also, remember not to miss your flight, otherwise, you’ll have to spend another $500-$600 on one.

Upon arriving in London, you’ll receive a call from Rupert, who will scan the city for the pair. He’ll let you know that Philip was spotted near an apartment, which you’ll be able to go to once the call ends.

Upon arriving at the apartment, you’ll get into a shootout with Philip. Shoot him in the arm or hand to nonlethally resolve the conflict, and you’ll return to Singapore for a debriefing with Rupert. The case will not only be closed, but you’ll also gain a nice chunk of change for completing your first case.