Where to find Pikachu in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is breaking several Pokémon molds which were previously thought to be set in stone, but some tenets cannot be compromised. One of those tenets is, of course, that you can’t have a Pokémon game without the franchise’s de facto mascot, Pikachu. So where can you catch a Pikachu of your very own?

Fortunately, there’s great news for Pikachu fans: you might have to be patient, but you can catch one relatively early in the game. Pikachu can be found in the first area, the Obsidian Fieldlands, in an area called Nature’s Pantry. You will have to meet Wyrdeer first, so that the Galaxy Team can set up the Heights Camp. Nature’s Pantry is directly south of the Heights Camp. Pikachu isn’t a common spawn in this area, though, so there will be a bit of luck and wandering around involved. Also be warned the Pikachu in this area tend to be aggressive.

Additionally, you can find Pikachu in the second area, the Crimson Mirelands. Here, Pikachu inhabit the Golden Lowlands, which is the area directly outside the Mirelands Camp. This writer found their Pikachu in the forest to the right of the camp, and found the Mirelands Pikachu to be less aggressive than its Obsidian counterpart.