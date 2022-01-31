A handful of Pokémon require specific requirements for you to meet if you want to find them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Porygon is one of these unique Pokémon, and you won’t traditionally find it wandering around in the wild like the other Pokémon you may have encountered. Instead, you’ll need to wait for a certain event to happen, and then you can try catching one to add to your Pokédex. This guide covers where to find Porygon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There’s only one way to find Porygon, and it’s when space-time distortions happen, only in the Crimson Mirelands. If you’re looking for Porygon to appear, you’ll need to wait around in the Crimson Mirelands for a space-time distortion event to happen and wait for it to activate. When it does, the large bubble around the area will glow purple, and rare Pokémon will begin to spawn inside of it, along with several items you can take with you that you’ll want to try grabbing.

Unfortunately, there’s no method to trigger these space-time events. You’ll need to wait for them to happen in your game. When they occur, you need to be ready and make sure your Pokémon rest. Some of the toughest Pokémon can be found in this location, and you want to make sure your team is up to the challenge. After catching Porygon, you’ll want to try evolving it into Porygon2 and then Porygon-Z.