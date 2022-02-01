Where to find Ralts in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Ralts is one of the more difficult Pokémon to find in Legends Arceus. This psychic-type Pokémon is a fan favorite that evolves into the powerful Gardevior or the equally as powerful Gallade. To find Ralts, you must travel to either the Crimson Mirelands or the Alabaster Icelands. Either way, it won’t be an easy journey. Here is where you can find Ralts in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first location that you can find Ralts in the game is the Crimson Mirelands. This is the second area you go to while playing the campaign after you complete the Obsidian Fieldlands. Head to the southwest corner of the map below the Gapejaw Bog. Here you can find not only Ralts, but Kirlia and Gardevior as well. Of course, the other two are a little more rare to find here. Try to be stealthy when sneaking up on Ralts. If it spots you, it will run away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second area you can try to find Ralts is the Alabaster Icelands. You will need to progress through the story a bit here before you can find Ralts. Reach the part of the story where you enter the Snowpoint Temple. While there are other Pokémon that can spawn here, Ralts, Kirlia, and Gallade can all be found here. Be careful, you may run into an Alpha Gallade here that can prove to be rather tough.