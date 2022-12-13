Where to find Rufflet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rufflet and its evolution, Braviary are two of the most powerful bird Pokémon you can get in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They can end up being members of your party well into the late and end game content if you are looking for something to fill a Normal and Flying type hole. Before you can have them along, though, you need to find them. Here is where Rufflet can be found found and caught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Oranguru in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Rufflet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a ton of areas around Paldea where you can find Rufflet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Its habitat map extends all over the place, with the best spots to find them generally being in mountainous areas. There is also a decent chance to find them in deserts, but we had more luck on mountains. During the day time, you can also find them flying way high in the air in these mountains, so you may need to hit it with a Pokéball to start a battle. Press ZL to lock on to them and ZR to throw your lead Pokémon at them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling Rufflet, keep in mind that it is a Flying and Normal type. This makes it weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock attacks, while Bug and Grass do not do much against them. They are also completely immune to Ghost and Ground moves. Rufflet has a bit of a weak defense, so be wary about what you are hitting it with to lower its health.

After you have caught Rufflet, you can go about making it evolve into Braviary by raising it to level 54. When it evolves, it will try to learn the move Superpower. The Rufflets located around North Province (Area Three) typically are found at level 50, making it very easy to evolve them in a short time if you don’t want to have the first form in your party a long time.