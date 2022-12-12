Where to find Oranguru in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When filling out your Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will be traveling all over the place and battling Pokémon of all shapes and sizes. If you are looking in the right spots, you can find Oranguru lounging around. This creature does not have any evolution, but you will need to catch it to fill out its Pokédex entry. Here is where you can find and catch Oranguru in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Oranguru in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately for Pokémon Violet players, Oranguru is a Scarlet exclusive creature. With this in mind, you will need to trade with another trainer to fill out the Oranguru entry in your Pokédex.

If you are playing Pokémon Scarlet, Oranguru can be found in Tagtree Thicket, which is north of Zapapico. This area has a bunch of painted trees around this area. You will want to look both at the base and in the branches of these trees. If you see them sitting up top, get on your Koraidon and knock them out of the tree. They are considered a rare appearance, so you may need to do a little running around for one to appear, but every time we look in this area, we saw a couple either on the ground or sleeping in a tree.

When battling Oranguru, keep in mind that it is a Normal and Psychic-type. It is weak to Bug and Dark moves, while Psychic doesn’t do a lot to it. It is also completely immune to Ghost attacks.

Unfortunately, there is no evolution for Oranguru and people may find kts stats to be a little lacking. It likely is not a Pokémon you look to keep in your party long term, but crossing it off the checklist will be good to have done.