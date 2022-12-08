Where to find Sandile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sandile is one of the cutest Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s like an ordinary crocodile, but it lives in the desert. It does not look scary and has a sandy color with big black eyes and stripes, which gives it a unique look. Sandile is ground and dark-type Pokémon, making it strong against electric, psychic, rock, poison, and dark-type Pokémons. Getting Sandile can be a little tricky as it’s found in only one part of the map. Here is how to find and catch Sandile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Sandile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before catching a Sandile, you must find and visit its habitat location. There is only one location where you can find Sandile, which is on the west side of Paldea. The Pokémon is in a small part of the Asado Desert, on the western end. Once you head there, you might not find a Sandile straightaway because it’s rare.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is worth noting that Sandile swims in the deserts instead of walking like a normal Pokémon. If you see something crawling fast in the sand, it’s likely Sandile wandering in the desert. There is no specific location in the habitat area to find it, so you will need to make a few rounds in that part of the desert.

When you spot Sandile, head towards it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. At the start of the battle, you can throw a Quick Ball to capture the Pokémon without having to fight it. If you don’t have a Quick Ball, damage the Pokémon a little first using water, grass, bug, ice, fighting, and fairy-type Pokémons against it. Once you lower its health, throw a Pokeball to catch it. If it escapes from the Pokeball, try throwing a great or ultra Pokeball to have a better chance of getting it.