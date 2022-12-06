How to get Shroodle Ink in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduces a wide array of new creatures that you can battle or capture throughout the game. This fresh collection of Pokemon also similarly drops materials that can be exchanged for LP or used to craft different kinds of TMs. One example of a resource you’ll be obtaining and using during your Paldean exploits is the Shroodle Ink. If you want to find out how you can acquire it in the game, then we’ve covered all that you need to know below.

Where to find Shroodle Ink in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shroodle Ink can be found in the areas surrounding Los Platos, South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Four), Tagtree Thicket, East Province (Area Two), and in the vicinity of Artazon City. These are all the locations that a Shroodle can be found in, which is the Generation IX Pokemon that carries the aforementioned material.

In order to obtain it, you’ll have to find and either defeat or capture a wild Shroodle. Since this is one of the earliest Pokemons that you encounter in the game, you’ll be able to collect plenty of this material relatively easily.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once it’s been subdued, you will then be rewarded with one to three pieces of Shroodle Ink after each battle. With the resource in tow, you can then head over to any TM crafting machine near you to start the process.

Shroodle Ink can be used to craft three different TMs, two of which are Poison-type moves. The TMs that can be made include Thief, Poison Tail, and Poison Jab but before you’ll be able to create these moves, however, you’ll need to find their respective recipes first.