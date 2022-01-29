Scyther is one of the many Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s a Pokémon you’ll want to acquire because it has a new evolution for Pokémon Legends named Kleavor, a Bug and Rock-type. It provides a new way for you to play Scyther and the evolved Pokémon, meaning you’ll want to go out of your way to get its basic form. In this guide, we’ll cover where to find Scyther in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only location you can find Scyther in the Obsidian Fieldnads is in the Grandtree Arena. You can find several of them to the northwest, where you battle the Noble Pokémon, Kleavor. Head over here, and there are typically three Scyther wandering around this location. Because they typically group, we recommend trying to separate or surprise them when you arrive to ensure you don’t fight two of them at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Later in the game, you’ll also find Scyther in the Coronet Highlands, in the Primeval Grotto. However, if you want to catch them earlier than this point, stick to the Obsidian Fieldlands. The Scyther here ranges from level 14 to 16.

After you catch them, you’ll need a Black Augurite to evolve one into a Kleavor, and then a Metal Coat to evolve one into a Scizor.