Where to find Sliggoo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a large variety of Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. All of them have different shapes, sizes, and colors and have varying degrees of usefulness in battles. For Sliggoo, this second step in the Goomy evolution line can be a good ally to have in your party until you evolve it into Goodra. Here is where you can find and catch Sliggoo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Skrelp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Sliggoo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sliggoo is a Pokémon that can be found around Casseroya Lake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This northwestern area of Paldea has quite a few creatures that live here around the level 50 range. It being a slug, it does not actually live in the water but can be found around it on the land. In our experience, we had the best luck finding it along the southern shore of the lake surrounded by Goomy. Sliggoo love the rain, so there is a better chance to find them when it is raining, but they appear at any time around the lake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter a battle with Sliggoo, keep in mind that it is a pure Dragon-type. Dragon, Fairy, and Ice attacks are super effective against it, with Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water attacks not doing much damage against it. Use this information to get its health low enough without making it faint to have a better chance to catch it.

After you gave caught Sliggoo, you can have it evolve into Goodra having it reach level 50 while it is raining. If you reach this level threshold when it is not raining, just level it again when it is raining to have it evolve. For this it might be best to hold on to a Rare Candy so you can instantly do it when the rain begins to fall.