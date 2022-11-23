Where to find Slowpoke in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Even though the whole point of Slowpoke is to be, well, slow, this Pokémon has some very useful evolutions that can dramatically alter your team while giving you some useful power in the Psychic and Water areas. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Slowpoke can be pretty easy to find if you know where to look. Here are the spots where Slowpoke spawns so you can catch them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Crabrawler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Slowpoke in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The most abundant place to find Slowpoke will be around Casseroya Lake in the northwest corner of the Paldea map in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They appear both in the water and on land around this spot, so you should find them easily. These options will be around the level 40 area, though, so luckily, there are other options to get Slowpoke earlier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Slowpoke also regularly appears on the beach area next to Levincia. They aren’t as numerous here as near Casseroya Lake but look around for a bit, and you should find them. The last spot to look at is South Province (Area Five). Slowpokes occasionally will appear on the beach around this Pokémon Center, but they are a little more rare here than in the other spots mentioned in our experience.

When fighting Slowpoke, keep in mind that it is weak to Bug, Dark, Electric Ghost, and Grass attacks while being strong to Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, and Water. Use this information to bring it down low enough health without making it faint.

After you catch Slowpoke, you have a decision to make on its evolution. You can focus on leveling it up to level 37 and let it evolve into Slowbro, or you can instantly work towards evolving it into Slowking. Either choice is a good option to have on your team, so you are not really getting a bad choice either way, but you will need to catch multiple Slowpoke to fill out the Pokédex completely.