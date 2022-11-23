Where to find Crabrawler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While there are multiple crab Pokémon that have been introduced to the series over the years, Crabrawler is definitely one of the more unique and interesting ones. While it is a crab that would make you think it is a Water-type, it actually is just Fighting. It takes on the Ice-type when you evolve it, giving it quite an interesting life considering its habitat. Here is where you can find and catch Crabrawler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Crabrawler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Crabrawler is a Pokémon that is largely located around the beaches of the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In particular, we recommend looking at the beaches near Levincia and Porto Marinada as our favorite spots to find this boxing crab. They also can appear around Glaseado Mountain, but with how wide that area is and so many Ice Pokémon to go through, we prefer the smaller areas to cover, which regularly have Crabrawler on them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter a battle with Crabrawler, remember it’s a Fighting-type and not Water like Krabby is. With that in mind, it is weak against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic. Electric, Grass, and Water moves do normal damage against it since it is not Water itself. It is resistant to Bug, Dark, and Rock attacks, so just avoid them altogether. Don’t put out Rock and Normal Pokémon out against it.

With the above in mind, we recommend using attacks that have normal effectiveness against Crabrawler to weaken it enough to catch it without making it faint. After you have one in your party, you can evolve it into Crabominable by using an Ice Stone on it. As a reminder, this does give it the Ice type secondary to help expand its usefulness.