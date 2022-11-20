While Slowpoke already had an evolution in the first generation of games where it appeared for the first time, it quickly got a secondary evolution that trainers could pursue in the second generation. All these years later and the evolutions for Slowpoke have remained the same with Slowbro and Slowking, but only one of these is decided by level, with the other needing a specific item. Here is how to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Slowpoke to evolve into Slowking

To get Slowpoke to evolve into Slowking in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to first acquire a King’s Rock. This item can be acquired from a certain store, but you need to have at least four Gym Badges for it to appear. Delibird Presents is a store that sells various evolution items, including a King’s Rock for 10,000 Pokémon Dollars. Considering how expensive this is, we would only recommend buying it if you have a Slowpoke you are looking to turn into a Slowking since it is the only Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that need the item since Politoad isn’t available in the game at launch.

When you have a King’s Rock, have the Slowpoke hold it, and you will need to trade it to a friend, causing it to evolve. From there, have your friend trade it back. You can do this with any level of Slowpoke, but if you have already raised it to at least level 39 and let it evolve to Slowbro, you will need to catch another Slowpoke.

Slowking, like the rest of its evolutionary tree, is a Water and Psychic-type. It is weak against Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass moves. The trading method above is the only way to acquire this regal, much more intelligent version of these derpy Pokémon.