Where to find Snakebee Larva, Silver Cricket, and Goldenfry in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Rarities of Hakolo Island

For the Rarities of Hakolo Island quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, players will need to track down some very specific items called Snakebee Larva, Silver Cricket, and Goldenfry. These Mahana Rarity items will need a combined value of 10 pts. This can be a little confusing in-game, so let’s run through exactly what that means.

Each item has a points value, and you will need to find and hand in a total of 10 points worth of the items. It doesn’t matter what combination of items you hand in as long as they total 10 points. The points values for the items are as follows:

Snakebee Larva – 1 point

Silver Cricket – 2 points

Goldenfry – 5 points

Finding the items can be quite difficult, as in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, most items share sources with other items, so it can take some farming to get them to randomly drop from those sources.

Snakebee Larva – Hives/Honeycombs

Silver Cricket – blue butterflies anywhere in Hakolo

Goldenfry – fishing spots

Hives/Honeycombs

These can be found all over the area, to the left and right of the entrance to the village. Just explore the overworld and you will come across lots of them. Hives can drop the following items:

Honey

Hakolo Honey

Snakebee Larva

Mixed Honey

Blue Butterflies

As you ride around the overworld, you will occasionally notice bugs and butterflies flying in the air. Riding toward a blue butterfly and interacting with it can get you a Silver Cricket. Blue Butterflies can drop the following items:

Silver Cricket

Carpenter Bug

Fishing Spots

Fishing Spots are gleaming spots in the ocean that you can interact with. Some can be reached on any Monstie, but others can require Monsties who can swim to reach them.