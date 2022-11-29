Where to find Snom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen 8, Snom and its evolution, Frosmoth, can be found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as overworld spawns. Snom is not just a cute addition to your team, it has a notably unique type combination and high Sp. Attack. Its regular ability, Shield Dust, prevents additional effects from triggering when Snom is hit by a move, though most trainers favor its Hidden Ability, Ice Scales, which halves the damage Snom takes from Special moves. Here is how you can find Snom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Snom in mon Scarlet and Violet

Snom is a fairly common overworld spawn in northeastern Paldea, and can be spotted in Dalizapa Passage and Glaseado Mountain. It spawns in snow and mountain biomes at all times of the day, and can also be encountered in 1 star Tera Raid battles. Due to its coloration, players will have to look closely at their surroundings to spot a Snom. Having game sounds on is also a good idea, as Snom’s cry is fairly distinct, and can be used to tell if one has spawned.

As an Ice and Bug type Pokémon, Snom has a 4x weakness to both Fire and Rock-type moves, in addition to its regular weakness against Flying and Steel-type moves, while taking reduced damage from Grass, Ice and Ground-type moves. It has a low base Speed as well, so you will most likely be able to get the drop on it. Ideally, use a strong Pokémon to use False Swipe on Snom to bring it to red health, and then chuck a Pokéball of your choice at it. Of course, if your Pokémon is powerful enough, simply using a Pokéball on a full health Snom would be enough. It is also worth noting that Net Balls will have an increased capture rate when used on Snom, as Snom is a Bug-type Pokémon.