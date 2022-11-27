Where to find Goomy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen 6, Goomy is a small, purple Dragon-type Pokémon. It evolves into Sliggoo at level 40 and later Goodra at level 50. All of Goomy’s possible abilities are great — it has Sap Sipper and Hydration as its regular abilities, with the former granting it immunity to Grass-type moves and the latter granting it Status Effect immunity in rain, and its Hidden Ability, Gooey, is fantastic in deterring Physical attackers from attempting to take a swipe at it, as it lowers their Speed if they make contact with it. Overall, the Goomy line is one of the most versatile Dragon-types in the game, and a fantastic addition to many teams. Here is how to find Goomy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Rookidee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Goomy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Goomy spawn naturally in the swamp and lake biomes of the overworld, and can be encountered in 3 star Tera Raid battles. They can usually be found in the East Province (Area Three), the South Province (Areas One, Three Four and Five), the West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain, at all times of the day.

As a Dragon type Pokémon, Goomy is weak Ice, Fairy and Dragon-type moves, and takes less damage from Fire, Water, Electric and Grass-type moves. If it has the Sap Sipper ability, it becomes immune to Grass-type moves, and even gets a boost to its Attack stat when hit by one. It has a fairly high base Sp. Defense, and a low base Defense stat, so capitalise on those to get it into the orange or red HP zone. As it takes damage from Normal-type moves, having a strong Pokémon use False Swipe is also a surefire way to weaken it without accidentally knocking it out.