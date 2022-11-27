Where to find Stantler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Stantler is one of the normal-looking Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Its appearance closely resembles deer, but it has chubbier cheeks and back with noticeably long horns. It’s said that this Pokémon was stronger when it had great enemies, but it has lost its former glory with time. That said, Stantler is still a powerful Pokémon. It’s a normal-type Pokémon, and it’s resistant to ghost-type Pokémons. The Pokémon is tricky to find as it’s only found in one area of the game but it’s worth the trouble. Here is how to find and catch Stantler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To catch a Stantler, you need to head to its habitat location. There is only one area in the game where you can find Stantlers, which is southeast of the center of Paldea. However, that area is big, and there are some parts where you are more likely to find Stantler. One such area is the grassy hills above the beach in Area Five. You should fast-travel to South Province Area Five and head to the hills. After looking a little in the hills, you will likely find one or more Stantlers roaming around.

Once you spot a Stantler, go near it or throw a Pokeball to start the battle. In the battle, you should use Pokémons that are strong against it to have a better chance of lowering its health. Stantler is weak against fighting-type Pokémons so you can use any of those. Once you lower its health to a good amount, try throwing a Pokeball at it to catch it. If you can’t, try throwing better Pokeballs, like a great Pokeball, to have a higher success rate.