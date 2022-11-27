Where to find Zangoose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Zangoose is a big and strong Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s the sworn enemy of Seviper and takes a battle position whenever it sees it. It’s like a massive cat that can stand and has extremely sharp claws. Zangoose is a normal-type Pokémon, meaning it’s strong against ghost-type Pokémon attacks. Additionally, Zangoose is not affected by any poison; when the user is affected by it, its ability increases attack by 50%. Getting Zangoose might be a little tricky, but it’s worth the trouble. Here is how to find and catch Zangoose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Zangoose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Zangoose, you must head to its habitat location. There is only one habitat location for this Pokémon, and it’s one of the mid-game areas. The habitat location is southwest of the center in Area Five. The game marks a big area to find the Pokémon, but some parts of it contain more Zangooses, making it easier for you to catch them.

A great location is the grassy hills that come from climbing up from South Province’s beach in Area Five. Once you are up on those hills, you will easily spot many Zangooses. If not, you should fast-travel to South Province (Area Five) and climb up again at a different time; this way, you will surely find a Zangoose to catch.

When you find a Zangoose, go near it or throw a Pokeball to start a battle. During the battle, try to damage it and throw a Pokeball to catch it. It’s worth noting the Zangoose is weak against fighting-type Pokémons, and you can use those to damage it quickly. When you damage it, and still cannot catch it, try throwing a great Pokeball.