Where to find Tadbulb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are so many new Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, particularly as it takes place in a whole new region named Paldea. This unique region has so many varietals and species that it can be slightly overwhelming at first. Between the amazing new landscapes, the different locations, and the layers of icons on your mini-map, locating the Pokémon you want may seem impossible. In this guide, however, we’ll show you where you can find the Tadbulb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and add it to your battle team.

How to catch Tadbulb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tadbulb is a small Pokémon that can be found pretty early on in the game. You will need to head out of the starting area and even further past the gates of Mezagoza. While this is one of the first areas you’ll encounter Tadbulb, you can also find them scattered throughout the world, from the South Province to the outskirts of Casseroya Lake in the West Province. Tadbulb is certainly not a difficult Pokémon to track down. In fact, you can find some quite easily by taking the West Gate out of the city and heading down the path, turning left onto the dirt track rather than the main road. Here, you need to follow the river line, and you’ll come across some Tadbulbs. There are also plenty of Trainers down here to test your mettle against.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tadbulb is an Electric-type Pokémon, and it’s easily identifiable by its bright yellow head and the fact that it floats above the ground. If the weather is particularly stormy, you may even find them higher up than normal. As it’s an Electric Pokémon, you’ll want to definitely avoid using any Flying types against it. Ground types will easily knock them out, so you might want to avoid using any of those, either. Once you’ve hit their HP bar into orange or red status or got a Status Effect on them such as Paralyzed, Sleep, or Poisoned, you can toss your Pokéball out to catch it.