Where to find Tarnished Golden Sunflower in Elden Ring – and what it does

Tarnished Golden Sunflowers look somewhat beautiful, despite their ugly name in Elden Ring. But despite their wonderful glow, they can be used in a crafted weapon that can deal damage upon your foes. Here’s where to find Tarnished Golden Sunflowers in Elden Ring.

You can search for Tarnished Golden Sunflowers around Minor Erdtrees in Elden Ring. They’re the big golden trees in the distance that you can actually reach. It’s not at the massive golden tree to the north; instead, go one of the smaller golden trees on the side. We headed to the one in the east next to Siofra River Well and northeast of the Waypoint Ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tarnished Golden Sunflower grows around the perimeter of the Minor Erdtree and is easy to spot. They’re tall, yellow flowers that are up to eye level with your warrior protagonist. You can simply press the triangle button (or Y on Xbox) to collect them. We were able to collect over 10 of these resources quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find enough Tarnished Golden Sunflowers, you can craft Holy Water Pots, which can cause holy damage on impact. The recipe includes one mushroom and one tarnished golden sunflower. You’ll of course need to buy a crafting kit and a recipe list as well from the merchant at the Church of Elleh to form it.